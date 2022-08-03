Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) COO Sells $20,798.16 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) COO Anushka Salinas sold 4,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $20,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 570,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,504.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. 364,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.