Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) COO Sells $20,798.16 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) COO Anushka Salinas sold 4,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $20,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 570,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,504.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. 364,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

