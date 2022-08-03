Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Performance

RPAY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,865. Repay has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Repay will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 90,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Repay by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.