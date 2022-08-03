Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $140.40. 1,065,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $55,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

