Republic Services (RSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Republic Services to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Republic Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

RSG stock opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.30.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

