Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NYSE CP opened at $77.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

