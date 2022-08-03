Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group cut Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
Civista Bancshares Stock Performance
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.
Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares
In other news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,900 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Read More
