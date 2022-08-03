Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 3rd (AAL, ABNB, ADUS, AMD, AME, AQUA, ATKR, AYX, BATS, BBOX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 3rd:
Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,175 ($38.90) target price on the stock.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($53.91) price target on the stock.
Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
BP (NYSE:BP) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 472 ($5.78) target price on the stock.
BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.58) price target on the stock.
BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.49) price target on the stock.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $1,800.00 target price on the stock.
Centrica (LON:CNA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 97 ($1.19) target price on the stock.
Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 292 ($3.58) price target on the stock.
Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on the stock.
Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($2.94) target price on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 355 ($4.35) target price on the stock.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (LON:DSM) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Man Group (LON:EMG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 280 ($3.43) target price on the stock.
EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 21 ($0.26) price target on the stock.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 770 ($9.44) price target on the stock.
Goodwin (LON:GDWN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) target price on the stock.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 4,980 ($61.02) price target on the stock.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
IP Group (LON:IPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 147 ($1.80) target price on the stock.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its initiates rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.
Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the stock.
Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co..
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its initiates rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho.
The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 590 ($7.23) price target on the stock.
The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($8.82) price target on the stock.
The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on the stock.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 323 ($3.96) price target on the stock.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,590 ($19.48) price target on the stock.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on the stock.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
