Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 3rd (AAL, ABNB, ADUS, AMD, AME, AQUA, ATKR, AYX, BATS, BBOX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 3rd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,175 ($38.90) target price on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($53.91) price target on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 472 ($5.78) target price on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.58) price target on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.49) price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $1,800.00 target price on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 97 ($1.19) target price on the stock.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 292 ($3.58) price target on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 355 ($4.35) target price on the stock.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (LON:DSM) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 280 ($3.43) target price on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 21 ($0.26) price target on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 770 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) target price on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 4,980 ($61.02) price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

IP Group (LON:IPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 147 ($1.80) target price on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its initiates rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co..

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its initiates rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 590 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($8.82) price target on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 323 ($3.96) price target on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,590 ($19.48) price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

