Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 3rd (AAL, ABNB, ADUS, AMD, AME, AQUA, ATKR, AYX, BATS, BBOX)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 3rd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,175 ($38.90) target price on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($53.91) price target on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 472 ($5.78) target price on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.58) price target on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.49) price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $1,800.00 target price on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 97 ($1.19) target price on the stock.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 292 ($3.58) price target on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 355 ($4.35) target price on the stock.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (LON:DSM) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 280 ($3.43) target price on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 21 ($0.26) price target on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 770 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) target price on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 4,980 ($61.02) price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

IP Group (LON:IPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 147 ($1.80) target price on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its initiates rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co..

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its initiates rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 590 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($8.82) price target on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 323 ($3.96) price target on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,590 ($19.48) price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.