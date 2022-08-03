Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $94.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $123.00.

7/28/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $123.00.

7/15/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $93.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/12/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $112.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,358. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,208 shares of company stock worth $4,255,269. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

