Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT):

7/20/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $207.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $186.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $188.00 to $193.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $185.00.

7/20/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $188.00 to $193.00.

7/20/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $196.00.

7/15/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $208.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $226.00 to $207.00.

7/8/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $178.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,817. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get JB Hunt Transport Services Inc alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.