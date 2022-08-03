Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Birchcliff Energy (BIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Birchcliff Energy (TSE: BIR):

7/27/2022 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

7/13/2022 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

7/5/2022 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$11.25.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

BIR opened at C$9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.65. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.29 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.3269401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Birchcliff Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.99%.

In related news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90. In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total transaction of C$1,216,250.00. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total transaction of C$2,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90. Insiders sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $5,059,000 in the last quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

