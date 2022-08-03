Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BOK Financial (BOKF)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/28/2022 – BOK Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – BOK Financial had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2022 – BOK Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – BOK Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $78.00 to $86.00.

6/15/2022 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $91.00 to $87.00.

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BOKF traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15.

Get BOK Financial Co alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,580 in the last three months. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,825,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,579,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.