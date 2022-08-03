Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for International Business Machines (IBM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM):

7/21/2022 – International Business Machines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $166.00 to $156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $148.00.

7/13/2022 – International Business Machines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,917. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.78. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

