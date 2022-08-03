Retirement Group LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 596.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

BSTZ opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

