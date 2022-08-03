Retirement Group LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,634.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,798,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,131,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

