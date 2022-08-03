Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

