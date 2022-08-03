Retirement Group LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGHG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 208,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance

BATS:IGHG opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17.

