Retirement Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 272,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average is $99.84.

