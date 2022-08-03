Retirement Group LLC Sells 9,917 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

