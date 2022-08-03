Reviewing Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 4 7 0 2.64 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $21.82, indicating a potential upside of 26.12%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 113.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $2.89 billion 4.28 -$11.00 million $0.35 49.43 Manhattan Bridge Capital $6.81 million 9.62 $4.42 million $0.44 12.95

Manhattan Bridge Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Host Hotels & Resorts. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Host Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 7.21% 4.06% 2.07% Manhattan Bridge Capital 66.36% 11.51% 7.66%

Risk & Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

