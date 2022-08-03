Reviewing Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) & Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo 13.91% 22.63% 9.57% Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinduoduo and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 4.17 $1.22 billion $1.47 33.78 Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento $528.82 million N/A $88.24 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pinduoduo and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 5 7 0 2.58 Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus price target of $68.80, indicating a potential upside of 38.57%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento S.A. operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits. It is also involved in the management of payments and receipts made to establishments accredited to its network; development and selling or licensing of software; selling or distributing products and services from entities that provide registry information; provision of technical, commercial, and logistic infrastructure services for the business related to the receipt of bills from dealers, banks, and other collection documents; and issuing electronic currency. The company was formerly known as Farthi Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. and changed its name to Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. in August 2014. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. is a subsidiary of PagoNxt Merchant Solutions, S.L.

