Reviewing Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating) and Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Global SPAC Partners and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global SPAC Partners N/A -80.44% 5.56% Workiva -10.43% -67.49% -5.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global SPAC Partners and Workiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global SPAC Partners N/A N/A $8.50 million N/A N/A Workiva $443.29 million 7.99 -$37.73 million ($0.95) -71.57

Analyst Ratings

Global SPAC Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global SPAC Partners and Workiva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global SPAC Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Workiva 0 1 5 0 2.83

Workiva has a consensus target price of $114.80, indicating a potential upside of 68.85%. Given Workiva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workiva is more favorable than Global SPAC Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Global SPAC Partners has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workiva beats Global SPAC Partners on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global SPAC Partners

Global SPAC Partners Co. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

