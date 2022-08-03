Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Down 8.2%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.73. 8,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 738,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,554 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,844 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

