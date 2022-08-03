Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Revolve Group Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $89.60.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
