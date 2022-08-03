Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 3,963 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after acquiring an additional 147,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after acquiring an additional 101,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $133.77. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.