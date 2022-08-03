Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 27,622 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,269,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.60.

Insider Activity

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $218.61 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

