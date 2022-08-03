Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 266,930 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 266,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 247,533 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

