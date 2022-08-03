Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 2,277 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.