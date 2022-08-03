Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 285 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.3% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $193.53 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

