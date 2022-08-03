Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,354,261.38 in Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 507,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,354,261.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,446,948 shares in the company, valued at $35,903,351.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of REI stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 91,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,598. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.96 million, a P/E ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 2.13.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ring Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,425,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 796,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 267.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 739,486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 36,705.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 513,139 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

