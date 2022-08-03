RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$504.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.46 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.91-$1.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. 4,157,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,468. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.14.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

