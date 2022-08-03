RingCentral Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 25,168 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 617% compared to the average daily volume of 3,508 call options.

RingCentral Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of RNG stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

