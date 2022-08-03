RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,110,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 25,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

RLX opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $270.45 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

