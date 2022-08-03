Robert W. Baird Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $76.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.10. Sprout Social has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $145.42.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,744.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,707 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.