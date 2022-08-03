Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.48

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.48 and traded as low as C$4.38. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 15,316 shares.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.78 million and a PE ratio of -10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The mining company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.