Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases $21,384.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 282,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,919.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 548,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

