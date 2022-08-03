Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 85,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $248.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.55.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.