Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Increased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.