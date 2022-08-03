Royal Bank of Canada Increases Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$50.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CPX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.27.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE CPX traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$48.61. 256,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 93.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.76. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$49.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.4175438 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93.

About Capital Power

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.