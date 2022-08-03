Royale Finance (ROYA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Royale Finance has a market cap of $193,767.60 and approximately $4.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00619771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,249,154 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Royale Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

