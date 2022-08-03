Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Rubis Stock Performance

Shares of RUBSF opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Rubis has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

