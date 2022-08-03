Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Rubis Stock Performance
Shares of RUBSF opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Rubis has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.
Rubis Company Profile
