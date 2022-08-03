Rublix (RBLX) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Rublix coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rublix has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rublix has a market capitalization of $595,289.11 and $284.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00616007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017411 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034833 BTC.
About Rublix
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rublix Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.