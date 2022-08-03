Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in July

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 274.8 days.

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUSMF remained flat at $20.75 on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUSMF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

