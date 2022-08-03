Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE RHP opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.58 and a beta of 1.58.
RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
