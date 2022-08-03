S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 1,654 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

