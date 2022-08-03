S. R. Schill & Associates Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 107,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,688. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

