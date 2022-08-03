S. R. Schill & Associates Has $302,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LLY traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,414. The firm has a market cap of $300.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.03.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

