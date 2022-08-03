S. R. Schill & Associates Has $393,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.67. 25,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

