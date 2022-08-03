S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 13,887 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,887 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $100.30. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. CL King reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

