SAFE DEAL Price Tops $1.18 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00005013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $2,164.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00616304 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,878,964 coins and its circulating supply is 3,851,822 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

