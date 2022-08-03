SafeCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,028.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $2,028.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,473.59 or 0.99832231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00044435 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00213114 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00251486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00115881 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00051674 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.